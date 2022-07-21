House of the Dragon trailer shows dragons, turbulent House Targaryen politics

HBO released the official trailer of the Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and it is going viral.

The Game Of Thrones fans got a glimpse of the turbulent and violent history of House Targaryen. And yes, when there are Targaryens involved, there are dragons as well.

All the dragons roar as one. The #HouseoftheDragon trailer has arrived. pic.twitter.com/8aXec4B5HP — HBO Max (@hbomax) July 20, 2022

House of the Dragon, which is expected to be 10 episodes long, is based on major events that shaped House Targaryen and are an adaptation of writer George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood.

It is set 300 years before the events that unfolded in A Game of Thrones, the first instalment of the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by the same author.

The cast includes Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

It is pertinent to mention that rumours of spinoffs and prequels of the franchise are expected to release in the future.

According to a report by Deadline Hollywood, a spinoff show is in development its title being 10,000 Ships.

The events in 10,000 Ships are ten centuries before those in A Song of Ice and Fire – the novel series by author Gorge R.R. Martin – happened.

It shows Princess Nymeria and the members of the Rhoynars coming to Dorne from Essos after their loss at the hands of the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.

