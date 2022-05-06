House of the Dragon: Trailer teases Targaryen civil war in GoT prequel

The official trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’ – a prequel spin-off to super popular fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ – dropped on Thursday.

‘House of the Dragon’ – a spin-off prequel to HBO’s series ‘Game of Thrones’ – has been set almost 200 years ago before the events that took place in the fantasy drama and follow the tale of the Targaryen dynasty’s reign.

The trailer that has been released yesterday shows actors Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Paddy Considine in pivotal roles. Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen sits on the iconic Iron Throne, ruling the Seven Kingdoms, while Prince Daemon essayed by Smith awaits his turn.

Their sister, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen portrayed by Emma, eyes the throne as well, but is told that ‘men would soon put the realm to the torch rather than see a woman ascend the iron throne’.

The trailer further teases the rivalry eventually leading to the ‘Targaryen civil war’, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.

The show is co-directed by Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Miguel Sapochnik, and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Greg Yaitanes is one of the producers along with Ryan J. Condal, Charmaine De Grate, Hannah Godwin, George R.R. Martin, Megan Ott, Alexis Raben, Miguel Sapochnik, Ron Schmidt, Karen Wacker, Vince Gerardis, and Sara Hess.

Ramin Djawadi, who composed the music for Game Of Thrones, has given the score for House of the Dragon as well.

The series will premiere on August 21 this year.

