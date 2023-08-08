Maid torture case: Civil judge’s wife sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court in Islamabad on Tuesday sent Somia Asim — the wife of a civil judge — to jail on 14-day judicial remand in housemaid Rizwana torture case, ARY News reported.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi presided over the case as suspect was produced before court.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge inquired why the investigation officer (IO) had sought a physical remand of the accused.

“Officials still had to investigate,” the IO replied in the case.

After hearing arguments, the court sent Somia to jail on judicial remand for 14 days and directed the police to present her again on Aug 22.

The civil judge’s wife was taken into custody on August 7 soon after the court rejected the bail of accused in housemaid torture case.

The court proceedings took place where suspect Somia Asim, accompanied by her lawyers, appeared in front of Additional Sessions Judge Farukh Farid.

The case

The 14-year-oldmaid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.