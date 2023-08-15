Teenage maid torture: Doctors conduct plastic surgery of Rizwana

LAHORE: Doctors conducted plastic surgery of the face of teenage housemaid Rizwana Bibi who sustained serious injuries in domestic violence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr Romana Ikhlaq conducted plastic surgery of Rizwana’s face and the delicate procedure was continued for about three hours. The medics also disinfected and cleaned her head injuries, hospital sources said.

“She was shifted to the ward after applying bandage on her wounds,” doctors said.

“Her injuries still require two to three more plastic surgeries,” doctors added.

The incident

14-year-old housemaid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

Somia Hafeez, the wife of civil judge Asim Hafeez allegedly tortured her maid Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Sargodha for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment.