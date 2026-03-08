Housing in Crisis: Disrepair, Evictions and the Shifting Balance of Power in England’s Rental Market

By Ramsha Shahid

The housing crisis in England has emerged as one of the most significant social and legal challenges confronting policymakers in recent decades. Escalating rental prices, limited housing supply and deteriorating housing conditions have placed increasing pressure on both tenants and landlords. The private rented sector now accommodates approximately one fifth of households in England, making it a central component of the country’s housing system.

In recent years, the regulatory framework governing residential tenancies has undergone substantial transformation. Legislative developments including the expansion of statutory duties relating to fitness for human habitation, the implementation of Awaab’s Law and the proposed abolition of section 21 “no-fault” evictions have fundamentally altered the balance between landlord rights and tenant protection.

These reforms aim to enhance housing standards and provide greater security of tenure for tenants. However, they also raise important policy questions concerning the long-term sustainability of the private rented sector and the potential implications for housing supply.

This article examines the contemporary housing crisis in England by analysing the structural drivers of the housing shortage, the legal regulation of housing conditions and disrepair, and the evolving framework governing eviction proceedings in light of the proposed abolition of section 21 of the Housing Act 1988.

The housing crisis in England is not merely an economic phenomenon but a structural legal problem affecting the operation of housing law and the administration of justice. Housing construction has consistently failed to keep pace with population growth, urbanisation and household formation. As a consequence, demand for rental accommodation has increased significantly, contributing to sustained upward pressure on rents.

Recent data illustrates the scale of these pressures. Average private rents across the United Kingdom reached approximately £1,368 per month in late 2025, reflecting continued growth in rental costs across England, Wales and Scotland.² In England alone, average rents have exceeded £1,400 per month, demonstrating the continuing upward trajectory of housing costs in many regions.

Housing affordability has deteriorated correspondingly. Analysis by the Office for National Statistics indicates that private renters in England now spend approximately 36.3 per cent of their household income on rent, significantly above the widely accepted affordability threshold of 30 per cent.⁴ In London, the financial burden is even more pronounced, with rental costs consuming nearly half of average disposable income in certain boroughs.

The social consequences of these pressures are increasingly evident. Official figures indicate that approximately 176,000 children are currently living in temporary accommodation in England, representing one of the highest recorded levels.⁶ Local authorities are also facing escalating costs associated with homelessness, with projections suggesting that temporary accommodation expenditure may reach £4 billion annually by 2030.

While these statistics illustrate the scale of the crisis, they also reveal deeper structural problems within the housing system. From a legal perspective, the housing shortage has intensified litigation within the private rented sector. Possession claims, housing disrepair proceedings and homelessness challenges have become increasingly common, placing additional strain on the judicial system and local authorities responsible for housing enforcement.

Similar housing pressures have been observed in other European jurisdictions where private rental markets have expanded rapidly. Countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have addressed comparable challenges through stronger rent regulation and increased social housing provision. The absence of similar structural measures in England has placed greater reliance on legal regulation of landlord-tenant relationships rather than systemic housing supply reform.

Moreover, the shortage of available housing inevitably alters the bargaining power between landlords and tenants. In a market where demand significantly exceeds supply, tenants may be reluctant to assert legal rights relating to disrepair or housing standards for fear of losing their accommodation. This reality complicates the assumption that statutory protections alone are sufficient to safeguard tenants in practice.

Alongside issues of affordability, the condition of rented housing has become an increasingly prominent concern. Reports of damp, mould and structural disrepair have generated significant public and legal scrutiny, particularly in relation to vulnerable tenants.

Historically, the legal obligations imposed upon landlords in relation to property condition were governed primarily by section 11 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985, which imposes a statutory duty upon landlords to maintain the structure and exterior of residential premises together with certain essential installations including heating, water supply and sanitation.

However, the traditional disrepair regime focuses primarily on repair obligations rather than broader issues concerning the overall suitability of a dwelling for habitation. In response to these limitations, Parliament enacted the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018, which inserted sections 9A–9C into the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985. These provisions imply a covenant into residential tenancies that a dwelling must be fit for human habitation at the commencement of the tenancy and remain so throughout its duration.

Section 10 of the Act provides guidance on the matters relevant in determining whether a property is fit for habitation, including structural stability, ventilation, natural lighting, drainage, sanitation and the presence of hazards affecting health and safety.¹⁰ Courts typically assess these factors with reference to the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) introduced under the Housing Act 2004.

Recent legislative developments have further strengthened this regulatory framework. Following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in 2020 due to prolonged exposure to mould in social housing, Parliament enacted provisions commonly referred to as Awaab’s Law through the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023.

While these reforms represent important progress in addressing housing conditions, the practical enforcement of such rights remains complex. Tenants often rely upon civil litigation to enforce statutory duties, which may require expert evidence, inspection reports and prolonged court proceedings. This creates an enforcement gap between the existence of legal rights and the practical ability of tenants to secure compliance.

While tenant protections have expanded significantly, landlords have simultaneously faced increasing regulatory and financial pressures.

Over the past decade, the procedural requirements governing residential tenancies have expanded considerably. These include obligations relating to tenancy deposit protection, prescribed information requirements, gas safety certification, energy performance certification and licensing schemes under local authority regulation.

Failure to comply with these procedural requirements may have significant legal consequences. For example, non-compliance with deposit protection rules may prevent a landlord from serving a valid section 21 notice. Similarly, failures relating to gas safety certification may create obstacles to possession proceedings.

For smaller landlords, many of whom manage properties without professional agents, navigating this expanding regulatory framework can be challenging. While enhanced regulation may be justified in order to protect tenants, policymakers must also consider whether increasing regulatory complexity may inadvertently discourage participation in the rental market, thereby reducing available housing supply.

Among the most controversial reforms in recent housing policy is the proposed abolition of section 21 “no-fault” evictions under the Housing Act 1988.

Section 21 historically enabled landlords to recover possession of a property at the end of an assured shorthold tenancy without establishing fault on the part of the tenant, provided that statutory notice requirements were satisfied.

Supporters of the reform argue that section 21 contributed to insecurity within the private rented sector by allowing landlords to terminate tenancies without providing a substantive reason. Government statistics indicate that more than 30,000 section 21 eviction notices were issued in England within a single year, while over 11,000 households were ultimately removed from their homes by bailiffs following such notices.

However, the abolition of section 21 raises significant practical concerns regarding the operation of possession proceedings. In the absence of a no-fault route to possession, landlords will be required to rely primarily upon section 8 of the Housing Act 1988, which requires landlords to establish statutory grounds for possession.

Section 8 claims often involve complex evidential disputes. Rent arrears claims require detailed rent schedules and payment histories, while antisocial behaviour claims may depend upon witness testimony from neighbours or managing agents.

The proposed reforms also introduce new statutory grounds for possession, including circumstances where the landlord intends to sell the property. While this ground is intended to replace some of the flexibility previously provided by section 21, its practical application may be contentious. Courts will likely require evidence demonstrating a genuine intention to sell, and disputes may arise where tenants argue that such claims are merely a pretext for recovering possession.

Moreover, the county court system already faces substantial delays in housing litigation. If possession proceedings increasingly rely upon fact-sensitive section 8 claims, the number of contested hearings may increase significantly, potentially exacerbating existing backlogs.

The transition from section 21 to a possession regime based primarily on section 8 will significantly alter the litigation landscape for housing disputes.

Under the existing framework, section 21 provided a relatively predictable route to possession provided that landlords complied with statutory requirements. Its abolition means that landlords must increasingly rely upon statutory grounds requiring factual evidence and judicial determination.

In practice, this may lead to a greater number of contested possession claims. Grounds such as antisocial behaviour, persistent rent arrears or the landlord’s intention to sell often involve evidential disputes that must be resolved through court proceedings.

This development may place additional pressure on the already overburdened county court system, raising questions regarding the capacity of courts to efficiently adjudicate an increasing volume of housing litigation.

The interaction between housing disrepair claims and possession proceedings is particularly significant in practice. Tenants facing possession proceedings frequently raise disrepair counterclaims, particularly where alleged housing defects have contributed to rent arrears.

Such counterclaims can significantly complicate possession proceedings. Courts must consider both the landlord’s entitlement to possession and the tenant’s allegations of statutory breach. Where disrepair is established, tenants may be entitled to damages or set-off against rent arrears.

For practitioners, this highlights the importance of identifying potential disrepair issues at an early stage in possession litigation.

Alongside statutory reform, the development of landlord and tenant law in England has also been significantly shaped by judicial interpretation of the regulatory framework governing residential tenancies. Appellate case law has clarified the consequences of non-compliance with procedural requirements relating to tenancy deposits and safety certification.

One of the most influential decisions in this area is Superstrike Ltd v Rodrigues. In that case, the Court of Appeal considered whether the statutory periodic tenancy arising under section 5 of the Housing Act 1988 following the expiry of a fixed-term assured shorthold tenancy constituted a new tenancy for the purposes of the tenancy deposit regime introduced by the Housing Act 2004. The court concluded that the statutory periodic tenancy did in fact constitute a new tenancy, with the result that landlords were required to comply afresh with the deposit protection requirements, including the service of prescribed information.

The practical significance of Superstrike lies in the court’s recognition that statutory compliance requirements operate strictly within the framework of housing legislation. The decision had substantial implications for landlords who had assumed that deposits protected during the initial fixed term remained compliant when the tenancy continued on a periodic basis. In practice, the case led to a wave of litigation concerning defective deposit protection and the validity of section 21 notices, highlighting the extent to which procedural technicalities may determine the outcome of possession proceedings.

A similarly important clarification was provided by the Court of Appeal in Trecarrell House Ltd v Rouncefield.

The court was required to determine whether a landlord’s failure to provide a gas safety certificate prior to the tenant taking occupation permanently invalidated the landlord’s ability to rely upon section 21 of the Housing Act 1988. The majority of the Court of Appeal concluded that although compliance with the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998 is mandatory, late service of the certificate does not permanently bar reliance upon section 21, provided that the certificate is ultimately served before the notice seeking possession is issued.

The decision in Trecarrell sought to balance strict regulatory compliance with practical fairness. Earlier county court decisions had suggested that failure to provide a gas safety certificate before occupation created an irreversible defect preventing the use of section 21 entirely. Such an approach risked producing disproportionate consequences for relatively minor procedural errors. The Court of Appeal therefore adopted a more pragmatic interpretation, permitting landlords to remedy the defect through subsequent compliance.

Taken together, these decisions demonstrate the increasingly technical nature of housing litigation in England. Possession claims are now frequently determined not only by the substantive relationship between landlord and tenant but also by strict adherence to an expanding network of procedural obligations imposed by housing legislation.

From a practitioner’s perspective, these cases underscore the importance of meticulous statutory compliance when managing residential tenancies. Even relatively minor procedural defects such as failures in deposit protection or safety certification may delay or invalidate possession proceedings. At the same time, the courts have shown a willingness to interpret regulatory provisions pragmatically where rigid enforcement would produce disproportionate outcomes.

Consequently, modern housing litigation increasingly requires careful navigation of both substantive landlord-tenant rights and the procedural compliance framework governing possession claims.

The housing crisis in England represents a complex intersection of economic pressures, regulatory reform and social policy considerations. While legislative developments such as Awaab’s Law and the proposed abolition of section 21 aim to strengthen tenant protections, they also raise significant questions regarding the practical operation of housing law within the court system.

The Renters’ Rights Bill represents one of the most ambitious attempts to reform the private rented sector in recent decades. However, its success will depend not only on legislative change but also on the capacity of courts, regulators and local authorities to enforce the new framework effectively.

Looking forward, housing litigation is likely to become increasingly complex and contested. Practitioners may encounter a growing number of disputes involving possession proceedings, disrepair claims and challenges relating to newly introduced statutory grounds for possession.

A balanced policy approach is therefore essential. Strengthening tenant protections must be accompanied by meaningful investment in housing supply, improved enforcement mechanisms and adequate resources for the courts.

Without addressing these structural issues, legal reform alone may prove insufficient to resolve the underlying causes of England’s housing crisis. It is therefore likely that the coming years will see an increase in housing litigation involving contested possession claims, disrepair counterclaims and judicial scrutiny of the new statutory grounds introduced under the Renters’ Rights reforms.

The writer is a legal practitioner based in London with experience in housing litigation and civil disputes, [email protected]