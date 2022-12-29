Housing scam: LHC seeks reply from NAB on Farhat’s plea

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench has sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of Farhat Shahzadi, a friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, challenging an inquiry against her, ARY News reported.

The LHC directed the anti-graft watchdog to submit its reply by explaining reasons for reopening a closed inquiry.

However, the court stopped Farhat Shahzadi’s request to issue an immediate stay order on NAB notices in housing society scam case.

Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi, had challenged the housing society inquiry launched against her by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former first lady Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farhat Shehzadi had moved LHC against NAB notices sent to her in the housing society scam.

In a petition, she maintained that the anti-graft watchdog has reopened the inquiry which was closed against her in 2019.

READ: NAB LAUNCHES PROBE AGAINST FARAH KHAN

The counsel alleged that the reopening of the inquiry by the bureau was an act of mala fide and political victimisation.

She had asked the court to set aside impugned call-up notices and the inquiry as well for being unlawful and without jurisdiction.

