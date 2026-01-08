Islamabad to regularize illegal housing schemes and settlements

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to regularize illegal housing schemes and settlements in Islamabad.

CDA officials stated that the initiative aims to bring these illegal housing schemes and settlements into the urban framework.

According to the CDA officials, under the plan, the development authority will conduct feasibility studies to upgrade and rehabilitate unauthorized settlements.

Officials said that the study will assess nearly 200,000 kanals of land currently occupied by such illegal settlements and housing schemes.

The authority is also planning to integrate these schemes into the city’s master plan. To facilitate the project, CDA has invited applications from consultants to carry out the feasibility studies.

According to the CDA, the move is to improve infrastructure and basic facilities in illegal settlements through a feasibility study.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was established in 1960 and is one of the oldest civic organizations in Pakistan. The authority was created with the aim to develop and maintain the capital city, Islamabad, and its surrounding areas.

CDA is responsible for estate management, project execution, sector development, and maintaining the city’s infrastructure, water, roads and sewage system.

The authority has been responsible for the construction of various iconic landmarks in Islamabad, including government buildings, parks, and residential areas.