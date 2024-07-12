Housing society administrator arrested for taking bribe

KARACHI: The Anti-corruption department on Friday arrested a housing society administrator and a property agent for taking bribe, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the anti-corruption department conducted an operation and arrested an administrator, Altaf Solangi, of a private housing society for accepting bribe for No Objection Certificate (NOC) of a commercial property.

The Director Anti-Corruption, Imtiaz Abro, asserted that the operation was conducted on East zone over the complaint of a citizen in Karachi.

The authorities arrested the administrator along with the property agent, identified as Musa, accused of takin bribe from citizen for the construction of boundary wall on two commercial plots.

The arrested accused also received Rs 200,000 for the NOC of the property, Imtiaz confirmed.