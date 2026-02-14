Houston Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Houston USA | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Houston Texas United States

Houston’s diverse Muslim community, with its active mosques like the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) and vibrant Ramadan events, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in CST/CDT. Daylight saving time begins March 8, 2026, shifting clocks forward to CDT. These timings support planning for Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in the US (including Houston) around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, based on astronomical calculations and announcements from bodies like the Fiqh Council of North America, ISGH, or moonsighting committees). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates primarily aligned with AlAdhan.com (Muslim World League method), IslamicFinder, Muslim Hands USA, and timesprayer.com for Houston. Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or local mosque adjustments. Always confirm with your local mosque (e.g., ISGH masjids), apps like Muslim Pro or Athan, or official announcements.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Houston with Sehri and Iftar timings.

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:38 am 6:13 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:37 am 6:15 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:36 am 6:16 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:35 am 6:17 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:34 am 6:18 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:33 am 6:19 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:32 am 6:20 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:31 am 6:21 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:30 am 6:22 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:29 am 6:23 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:28 am 6:24 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:27 am 6:25 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 5:26 am 6:26 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 5:25 am 6:27 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 5:24 am 6:28 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 5:23 am 6:29 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 5:22 am 6:30 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 5:21 am 6:31 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 5:20 am (CDT) 7:32 pm (CDT) 20 09 Mar Mon 5:19 am (CDT) 7:33 pm (CDT) 21 10 Mar Tue 5:18 am (CDT) 7:34 pm (CDT) 22 11 Mar Wed 5:17 am (CDT) 7:35 pm (CDT) 23 12 Mar Thu 5:16 am (CDT) 7:36 pm (CDT) 24 13 Mar Fri 5:15 am (CDT) 7:37 pm (CDT) 25 14 Mar Sat 5:14 am (CDT) 7:38 pm (CDT) 26 15 Mar Sun 5:13 am (CDT) 7:39 pm (CDT) 27 16 Mar Mon 5:12 am (CDT) 7:40 pm (CDT) 28 17 Mar Tue 5:11 am (CDT) 7:41 pm (CDT) 29 18 Mar Wed 5:10 am (CDT) 7:42 pm (CDT) 30 19 Mar Thu 5:09 am (CDT) 7:43 pm (CDT)

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12.5 hours early on to over 14 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in the Southern US. Note the shift to CDT starting March 8.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Houston and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!