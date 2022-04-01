Houthi attacks: Saudi Arabia blacklists individuals including Indians, entities

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has blacklisted 25 individuals including Indian nationals and entities involved in facilitating financing activities of the Houthi militia of Yemen that has claimed multiple attacks in the Kingdom.

The state news agency, SPA, quoted the presidency as saying that these people and entities from different nationalities to the country’s terrorist list for their involvement in facilitating financing to the Houthi militia based in Yemen.

The classification was made in coordination with the United States of America represented by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury, the presidency said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

These persons and entities are engaged in facilitating the financing of the terrorist Houthi militia’s operations aimed at destabilizing Yemen, the presidency pointed out.

The names of the blacklisted individuals and entities by Saudi Arabia are as follows:

Individuals:

1- Chiranjeev Kumar Singh, Indian national.

2- Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed, Yemeni national.

3- Konstantinos Stavridis, Greek national.

4- Saeed Ahmed Muhammad Al-Jamal, Yemeni national.

5- Manoj Sabharwal, Indian national.

6- Jami Ali Mohammed, Somali national.

7- Hani Abdul Majid Muhammad Asaad, Yemeni national.

8- Abdi Nasser Ali Mahmoud, British national.

9- Talib Ali Hussein Al-Ahmad Al-Rawi, Syrian national

10- Abdul Jalil Mallah, Syrian national.

Entities:

1- Aurum Ship Management FZC.

2- Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC.

3- JJO General Trading Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company.

4- Garanti Ihracat Ithalat Kuyu, Mculuk Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi Company.

5- Alfoulk Trading Co. L.L.C.

6- Al-Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange & Remittance.

7- Al-Hadha Exchange Company.

8- Adoon General Trading Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim.

9- Swaid and Sons for Exchange Co.

10- Adoon General Trading L.L.C.

11-Moaz Abdalla Dael for Import and Export.

12- Fani Oil Trading FZE.

13- Adoon General Trading FZE.

14- Triple Success, MOI No. 9167148.

15- Light Moon Vessel MOI 9109550.

The presidency noted that all funds and assets belonging to the names listed above must be frozen. It is also prohibited to carry out any direct or indirect dealings with them, for them or on their behalf, by financial institutions, designated non-financial professions and businesses and all legal and natural persons.

Saudi Arabia has warned of legal measures against anyone whose relationship is established with the blacklisted individuals and entities.

