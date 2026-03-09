Rs2200 monthly for bikers: Here's how to get it

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a special subsidy scheme for motorcyclists following an uptick in petrol prices across the country, fueled by rising tensions in the Middle East, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi rejecting the federal government’s price hike, announced a monthly grant of Rs 2,200 for every registered motorcyclist in the province.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister stated that there are between 1.4 and 1.6 million motorcycles in the province.

Under the new program, the provincial government will bear the full cost of the relief package to provide every registered biker with Rs 2,200 per month.

Additionally, the CM clarified that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fares will remain unchanged despite the increase in petroleum prices, ensuring the common man is not further burdened.

Lambasting the federal government’s move, he described the price hike as tantamount to dropping a “petrol bomb” on the masses.

He urged the federal government to reduce its luxury expenditures and stressed the importance of taking provinces into confidence before making such significant economic decisions.

While the subsidy amount has been confirmed, the government will announce the specific distribution method—whether through bank accounts or a model similar to the Ehsaas Program—at a later date.

On February 7, the government had abruptly increased Rs 55 per liter on petrol and diesel citing rising fuel prices owing to the Israel-US imposed war on Iran.