How can Pakistani employees get salary certificate online in Saudi Arabia?

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched an online platform – Qiwa – to assist expatriates, including Pakistanis, in accessing various services.

The Qiwa platform provides electronic services to both companies and employees. It allows foreign workers to obtain salary certificates for their current employment and work experience certificates for previous jobs.

These services are available free of charge and without any conditions.

How to Get Salary Certificate in Saudi Arabia Online?

Applicants are required to log into the account of Qiwa, which is easy to use on mobile and desktop devices.

  • Go to the services section
  • Selection the job for which the salary certificate is required
  • Specify the entity requesting the salary certificate
  • Select the type of salary certificate
  • Certificate will be issued after reviewing the information
