How many cars were stolen, snatched in Karachi last month?

KARACHI: Incidents of street crimes continue unabated in Karachi last month as thousands of citizens were deprived of their cars, motorcycles, mobile phones and other valuables.

According to a report on street crimes compiled by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), 23 four-wheelers were snatched while 191 stolen during September.

As many as 4,009 motorcycles were stolen while 447 snatched at gunpoint. In addition to that, 2,190 mobile phones were looted in the port city last month.

The report said 173 cars have been snatched during the past nine months while 1,309 stolen.

Besides, this period also saw a whopping 35,287 bikes being stolen and another 3,350 being snatched. 18,781 citizens were deprived of their phones.

The CPLC said 14 incidents of kidnapping for ransom and 20 of extortion were reported. 369 denizens lost their lives while putting up resistance to robbery bids.

