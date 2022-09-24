How many match sticks are in this picture?

A brain teaser in which you have to guess the number of matchsticks around a lighter is going viral on social media.

The image shows a lighter with red matchsticks scattered around it. The matchsticks cannot be seen through the lighter that is not transparent. It should ke kept in mind when searching for the answer.

You will be able to figure out solution after looking the picture closely. The reflection of the matchsticks can be visible in the outer body of the lighter.

There are eight match sticks. They are marked in the picture below.

Brain-teasers are fun and this one challenging the netizens to pinpoint three apples among dozens of tomatoes in a field has baffled the users.

Gergely Dudás, an artist and illustrator, posted a painting of a large number of tomatoes in a field and posed a challenge to his 46,000 Instagram followers.

He asked the netizens to accept his challenge and spot three apples that he had drawn between the tomatoes.

“Can You find THREE APPLES?” he captioned the post. Shared on August 16, it has received more than 1,300 likes so far.

Here is the solved answer of the puzzle by Gergely Dudás.

