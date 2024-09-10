How much loan can be availed under “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar”?

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz has stated that under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, citizens can avail of loans up to Rs 1.5 million.

During a meeting with provincial ministers, and parliamentary, and administrative secretaries, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz mentioned that her government’s target is to build 500,000 houses in five years under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme.

The loan of Rs 1.5 million will be repayable in seven years with a monthly instalment of Rs 14,000. In her address to the parliamentary secretaries, CM Maryam Nawaz said that Chinese investors have termed Punjab as a land full of opportunities.

The chief minister of Punjab said that the trend of turning political opposition into enmity has harmed Pakistan. She added that the government was in the hands of incompetent people for four years, which destroyed 40 years of progress.

If she had received the developing Punjab of Shehbaz Sharif, they would have advanced rapidly.

The chief minister of Punjab stated that although they have worked hard, they cannot claim exemplary improvement in six months. As a public representative, she has never taken a day off for the betterment of the people, and not taking a break from work is not a favour but her duty.

CM Maryam Nawaz mentioned that no matter how much work she does, she is never satisfied with her work. Others may keep talking, but no one can bring as many schemes in five years as her government has done in six months.

CM Maryam Nawaz noted that inflation is decreasing; previously, the price graph was going up, but now it is going down. The prices of essential items like flour and milk are still low. In Punjab, flour is around Rs 800, while in other provinces, it has reached 1,400 rupees.

She added that in Punjab, bread is available for Rs 12 to Rs 13, and you know the situation in other provinces. She informed me that monitors the prices of food items live on the screen in her office.

CM Maryam Nawaz also mentioned that around 400,000 people are being issued farmer cards. In the meeting, she requested a five-year vision document for schemes like “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” from the parliamentary secretaries and instructed them to invite the relevant parliamentary secretary to departmental meetings.