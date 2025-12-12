How to add a blood relative to FRC using the PakID app?

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an important guideline for citizens seeking to add blood relatives to their Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

The NADRA-issued FRC is an official document that verifies the composition of a family and is required for various immigration, visa, legal, and identification processes.

Who Can Apply?

Only one family member—either a blood relative or a spouse—can apply for an FRC. In the case of adopted or orphaned children, a legal guardian is eligible to apply on their behalf. The application must be processed through NADRA.

How to Apply

There are two easy methods to obtain an FRC through NADRA.

Visit any NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

Apply online through the Pak Identity (PakID) mobile app

Add a blood relative to FRC

A social media user recently complained that he was trying to obtain his grandfather’s FRC but could not find records of certain relatives. He wrote:

“I want to make my grandfather’s FRC. My father’s CNIC shows our complete family—siblings, parents, grandparents—but my grandfather’s one brother and one sister are not appearing in the system.”

According to NADRA:

In response, NADRA issued the following clarification:

“The information for the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) is automatically retrieved from NADRA’s existing database.

If any of your blood relatives are not registered in NADRA’s record, you can add them using the ‘Add Relative’ feature under ‘Update Card’ in the PakID mobile app.

Alternatively, applicants may visit the nearest NADRA office with their original CNIC.

Step-by-Step Process to Obtain FRC from NADRA:

1. Upon arrival at the NADRA center, collect a token from the reception desk and wait for your turn.

2. At the counter, your biometrics will be verified, and a NADRA official will confirm family details and explain the different FRC types.

3. You will be asked to choose one of the FRC categories:

By Birth

By Marriage

By Adoption

By All

4. After selecting the relevant category, data entry will be completed, and photographs will be taken of any underage children whose B-forms do not include pictures.

5. The applicant must carefully review all family details entered by NADRA staff.

6. If all details are correct, the applicant signs a confirmation form, which is then sent for approval to the NADRA office in charge.