How to add Google Sans and Google Sans Code to your documents

Google has recently open-sourced both Google Sans and Google Sans Flex, making these fonts accessible for use within Docs.

The Sans originated as an optimization of Product Sans—developed during the 2015 Google logo redesign—specifically for first-party user interfaces and the smaller text found on Android devices.

The subsequent introduction of Google Sans Flex allowed for greater customization, offering variable options across attributes such as weight, width, optical size, slant, grade, and roundedness.

The decision to open-source these fonts was made to “bridge the visual gap between first-party and third-party apps.”

The goal is to provide more practical experience across devices and platforms, creating clearer, more comfortable interfaces for users wherever they engage with technology.

Google Sans, Google Sans Flex, and Google Sans Code (designed specifically for displaying code) are now available for use within the Google Editors suite, including Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

To add them:

Start a new document on the web (shortcut: docs.new). Open the font dropdown in the toolbar. Select “More fonts” at the very top. Search for “Google”. Select Google Sans, Google Sans Flex, and/or Google Sans Code.

Afterwards, the new fonts will be shown in the dropdown menu and future documents.