How to change age on B-Form (Child Registration Certificate)

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has provided a facility for citizens to increase or decrease the date of birth on the B-Form, also known as the Child Registration Certificate (CRC).

The B-Form is an essential document required for obtaining passports, school admissions, and international travel for children.

NADRA has also updated its online application process, allowing parents to apply for a B-Form without visiting NADRA offices. Applications can now be submitted through the Pak-ID mobile application, eliminating long queues and simplifying the registration process.

In addition to online registration, NADRA has clarified the procedure for correcting the date of birth on the form.

Responding to a query on social media, the authority stated that if a B-Form was issued based on a computerized birth certificate, parents must first have the date of birth corrected by the relevant Union Council. Once the correction is made, the updated information can be used to amend the B-Form.

Alternatively, for age correction, citizens may visit the nearest NADRA Registration Center with valid proof of the correct date of birth. Acceptable documents include original travel documents, educational certificates, service records, or medical records.

NADRA advised citizens to ensure that all supporting documents are accurate and verified before applying for any correction to avoid delays in processing.

Steps to apply for NADRA B-Form:

Either Log in to your Pak ID account or create a new one. Click on “Apply Now” and select “Issuance of Identity Document.” Choose “Identity Card” and then select “Child Registration Certificate (CRC).” Enter the 13-digit CNIC number and start the application. Review the prefilled information and select processing priority. Upload the child’s photograph and provide a digital signature. Enter the child’s details and upload the required documents. Verify the fingerprints of one parent. Review and submit the application.

Once all steps are completed, parents can download B-Form directly from the Pak ID Mobile App.