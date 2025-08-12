Nadra step by step guide to change name on CNIC

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday released a video guide for citizens wishing to change their names on their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) in Pakistan.

The video explains, step by step, how to update a name at any NADRA registration centre.

Required documents:

First, arrange all the required documents, including:

A computerised birth certificate issued by the Union Council (UC) or Cantonment Board showing the correct, updated name you wish to appear on the CNIC.

If a computerised birth certificate is not available, you must provide:

An affidavit form specified by NADRA — Form C1 for a B-Form and Form C2 for a CNIC.

A certificate issued by Dar-ul-Ifta in case of a change of religion.

Once all documents are prepared, visit a NADRA centre with the complete set.

Application process:

Get a token: Visit the NADRA office and obtain a token.

Biometric verification: When your turn arrives, complete the biometric verification process.

Data entry: A NADRA official will enter your details, take your fingerprints, and capture your photo. You will receive a printout to check for any errors before submission.

Application approval: The office in-charge will approve the application. During this stage, you may be asked questions about your family.

Note: NADRA clarified that there is no need to get the form attested for CNIC amendments.

Fee payment

After approval, you will receive an SMS confirmation. Pay the fee at the NADRA office or online:

Executive category: Rs 2,500 — 7 working days

Executive category: Rs 1,500 — 15 working days

Normal category: Rs 750 — 30 working days

Final stage:

After the processing period, collect your new CNIC from the same NADRA office where you submitted your application.