How to check if you are on FBR SIM block list?

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has called the authorities to block the SIM cards of more than 506,000 identified non-compliant taxpayers across the nation.

According to the details, the tax-collecting body identified more than 506,000 individuals, eligible to file income tax returns but not included in the FBR Active Tax Payer List.

“Despite being eligible, these individuals have not fulfilled their tax obligations,” an FBR spokesperson stated.

Here, you can use Find command (ctrl+F) and enter CNIC number or full name to see if your name is on the list.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has opposed blocking of SIM cards of over 500,000 tax non-filers.

In a letter to the FBR, the PTA stated that blocking these SIMs would not be in line with their system.

PTA noted that a large number of women use mobile SIMs which are registered against men’s names. They stated that no restrictions are being imposed on the issuance of new SIMs to non-filers.