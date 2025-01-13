How to check Saudi Arabia Iqama validity online – Jan 2025 Update

RIYADH: The Iqama is a residency permit issued to foreign nationals living and working in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is home to one of the world’s largest expatriate populations, with over 10 million expats, according to a 2023 survey. The expatriate workforce includes 3 million Indians, 2.5 million Pakistanis, 2.2 million Egyptians, 1.4 million Yemenis, and 1.2 million Bengalis.

The Saudi Interior Ministry is the competent authority which issues Iqama to expatriates, including Pakistani workers, residing in the Kingdom.

Iqama is proof of legal residency of a foreigner in the country which is mandatory for employment, obtaining government services, driving license etc.

Expatriates have to keep their Iqama updated to avoid any legal repercussions including fines and deportation.

The Iqama holders can check the status of their residence permit via both ways online and offline.

Check Iqama Status Online

There are three different ways to check the expiry date of Iqama online

Labor Ministry’s website

The status of Iqama can be checked at the Ministry of Labor’s official website. Expatriates have to provide their Iqama number and date of birth.

https://mol.gov.sa/Services/Inquiry/NonSaudiEmpInquiry.aspx#!

Absher App

Absher is the official Saudi mobile application that provides public-related services in Saudi Arabia. The status of Iqama can also be checked through the Absher, which required log-in to the app using username or Iqama number.

After logging in, select the ‘Query Iqama Expiry Service,’ and all relevant details would be shown on mobile phone screen.

Iqama Status through SMS

Expatriates are required to send an SMS to the network number with specific details:

Message format: Type 12*SponsorID*Iqama number and send it to one of the following numbers:

STC (Sawa): 888994

Mobily: 624444

Zain: 709444

Check Iqama Status offline

Expats can visit any nearest Jawazat (passport office) to check their Iqama validity by providing their passport and Iqama number.