How to combat stress at home? expert explains

There is hardly a person who does not feel anger in today’s fast-paced world. When annoyance becomes overwhelming, a person may become a victim of anxiety, which is often the first stage of depression.

Experts say the main reasons for this are economic pressure due to rising inflation, social pressure to look better, domestic conditions, and business or job complications.

Despite greater awareness, mental health remains a topic that many educated people hesitate to discuss or seek psychological help for.

During ARY Digital morning show “Good Morning Pakistan,” psychologist Dr. Batool explained the difference between anger and anxiety and shared some simple home remedies to help manage both.

Dr. Batool said that anger is a natural emotional reaction, often triggered during arguments between spouses or when scolding children. If you ever get angry, instead of letting it control you, start managing it, which is referred to as “eating your stress” in medical terms.

Dr. Batool explained that anger reduces the body’s “happy hormones” while increasing anger-related hormones, and this condition is a form of stress.

She suggested that when anyone experiences such a condition, they should immediately drink a glass of water and eat a fruit, such as an apple or banana, with a pinch of salt or lemon juice. Bananas, she noted, work the fastest.

If fruit isn’t available, she recommended mixing a pinch of baking soda in a glass of water and drinking it, as this will also help. Dr. Batool cautioned that unchecked anger can eventually turn into anxiety, which affects not only the mind but also digestion.

“As anxiety increases, dopamine levels drop, and about 70 percent of serotonin, the happiness hormone produced in the intestines, is lost,” she explained.

To alleviate anxiety, she advised increasing the intake of omega-3, found in foods like avocados, almonds, and fish. However, she added, “This treatment can be expensive; the better option is simply not to take on stress.”