‘Honhaar Scholarship Programme’: Help desk established to guide students

LAHORE: Students can contact the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme on WhatsApp, landline number and social media for information and prompt resolution of their complaints.

The ‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ was established on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which would guide the students from 9 am to 5 pm.

Honhaar Scholarship Helpline numbers are 042-99231903-4, WhatsApp on 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999.

For Honhaar Scholarship, online complaints can be made at [email protected] and [email protected].

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Talented students should only focus on studying while their fees are the responsibility of the government. I want to put all the resources at the disposal of students. Every student of Punjab is like my daughter and son, I think of them as a mother.”

Earlier, CM Maryam Nawaz expanded the Honhaar Scholarship Program to students of other provinces.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting on higher education chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz here in Lahore today.

In the the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz approved the expansion of Honhaar Scholarship Program for students from other provinces with the same eligibility criteria as Punjab.

The meeting agreed to expand the number of laptops under the Punjab Laptop Scheme increased to 110,000 for students.

Formal approval for the Honhaar Scholarship Program for second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students in Punjab, while the minimum eligibility criteria for laptop distribution has been set at 65per cent marks.

Addressing the meeting, Maryam Nawaz said laptops and scholarships are the right of every student and the government’s responsibility.

“I wish every child could get a laptop.”

She added that students from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also our children and deserve equal opportunities.

“Any student who secures merit-based admission in a good college will have their fees covered by the Punjab government.”