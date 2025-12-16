How to correct parents’ names on CNIC

Islamabad: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an important update for citizens seeking to correct their father’s or mother’s name on their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and NADRA records.

Requirements

If the parent is alive:

If the father or mother whose name needs correction is alive, that parent must visit the NADRA office with the applicant for biometric verification.

Biometric testimony of a sibling:

One sibling whose CNIC already contains the correct names of the parents must accompany the applicant and provide biometric verification as a witness.

If one parent is deceased:

If either the father or mother has passed away, the surviving parent—whose CNIC reflects the correct spouse’s name—must visit the NADRA office with the applicant. In addition, one son or daughter is required to provide biometric testimony.

If both parents are deceased:

If both parents have passed away, two siblings whose CNICs contain the correct names of the parents must accompany the applicant to provide biometric verification.

Procedure

Step 1: Visit the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Step 2: Obtain a token and wait for your turn. When called, biometric verification will be conducted.

Step 3: A NADRA officer will process the correction request. Clearly mention both the incorrect and correct spellings of the parent’s name.

Step 4: Verify the information and provide a new photograph and signature if required.

Step 5: Submit the completed form to the NADRA center in charge.

Step 6: Pay the applicable standard or urgent processing fee, as advised by NADRA staff.

Step 7: Receive a tracking slip to monitor the status of the updated CNIC.