How to exit WhatsApp group quietly: A step-by-step guide

Leaving a WhatsApp group can often feel awkward, especially if you want to avoid drawing attention to yourself. In the past, whenever someone exited a group, WhatsApp would publicly notify all members of the departure, which could lead to unnecessary questions or conversations.

To address this concern, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that allows members to leave groups quietly. Now, only group admins receive a notification when someone leaves, and the other participants remain unaware of the departure.

Here’s how you can exit a WhatsApp group quietly

Step 1: Open WhatsApp

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone.

Steer to the group chat you want to leave.

Step 2: Access group info

Tap the group name at the top of the chat screen.

This opens the Group Info page, where you can see participants, settings, and media.

Step 3: Select “Exit Group”

Scroll down to the bottom of the Group Info page.

Tap Exit Group.

A verification pop-up will appear asking if you’re sure.

Step 4: Leave silently

Confirm your choice.

You will be removed from the group, but only admins will be notified.

Other members will not see a “XYZ left” message in the chat.

Step 5: Manage notifications (Optional)

If you’re not ready to leave but want peace of mind: