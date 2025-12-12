How to exit WhatsApp group quietly: A step-by-step guide
- Dec 12, 2025
Leaving a WhatsApp group can often feel awkward, especially if you want to avoid drawing attention to yourself. In the past, whenever someone exited a group, WhatsApp would publicly notify all members of the departure, which could lead to unnecessary questions or conversations.
To address this concern, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that allows members to leave groups quietly. Now, only group admins receive a notification when someone leaves, and the other participants remain unaware of the departure.
Here’s how you can exit a WhatsApp group quietly
Step 1: Open WhatsApp
- Open the WhatsApp app on your phone.
- Steer to the group chat you want to leave.
Step 2: Access group info
- Tap the group name at the top of the chat screen.
- This opens the Group Info page, where you can see participants, settings, and media.
Step 3: Select “Exit Group”
- Scroll down to the bottom of the Group Info page.
- Tap Exit Group.
- A verification pop-up will appear asking if you’re sure.
Step 4: Leave silently
- Confirm your choice.
- You will be removed from the group, but only admins will be notified.
- Other members will not see a “XYZ left” message in the chat.
Step 5: Manage notifications (Optional)
If you’re not ready to leave but want peace of mind:
- Use the Mute Notifications option to silence alerts.
- You can also archive the group to hide it from your main chat list.