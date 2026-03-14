How to get electric bike for Rs4773 per month

QUETTA: Under the vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, the Balochistan government has taken a vital step toward empowering youth and women by launching an Electric Bike Scheme in the province, ARY News reported.

Pricing and Subsidy

The total price of an electric bike is set at Rs 175,000. To make these bikes more accessible, the provincial government is providing a 30% subsidy (Rs 52,500) on every unit.

Down Payment

Successful applicants are required to pay a down payment of Rs 17,500 at the start of the scheme.

Easy Monthly Installments

Designed to be budget-friendly for students and female professionals, the scheme offers an easy payment plan. Applicants will pay a monthly installment of just Rs 4,773 over a period of two years (24 months).

How to Register

Interested applicants can apply online at the official portal:

www.ebike.balochistan.gov.pk

Application Procedure

Personal Info:

Enter your personal details and select your category (Youth/Women).

Documentation:

Upload all required essential documents.

Verification:

Review and verify your application before submission.

Balloting:

A transparent lucky draw will be held to select winners.

Selection:

Applicants whose names appear in the draw will be eligible to receive their bikes.