How to get Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa

TOKYO: The Japan Digital Nomad Visa, introduced in 2024, enables remote workers to live and work in Japan for up to six months.

To qualify, applicants must be from specific countries, hold a valid passport, earn a minimum of 10 million yen annually (around $62,166 USD), and have private health insurance.

This visa suits freelancers, business owners, or employees working remotely for non-Japanese companies using digital tools. It allows holders to immerse themselves in Japan’s culture and tech scene, with the option to bring their spouse and children, provided they are also covered by health insurance.

However, the visa cannot be extended, does not provide a Residence Card, and limits activities like opening bank accounts or securing long-term rentals.

Benefits of the Japan Digital Nomad Visa

Japan offers a secure environment, advanced digital infrastructure, and reliable high-speed internet—crucial for remote work. As a global leader in technology, Japan also presents excellent networking and collaboration opportunities within its vibrant digital and innovation sectors.

How to apply

After checking eligibility & requirements, contact the Japanese embassy or consulate in your country for the most up-to-date information, including eligibility, required documents, and fees.

Prepare the necessary documents including completed visa application form, valid passport, income proof (tax returns, payslips, contracts), Proof of health insurance, Additional documents may be required based on individual circumstances.

Book an appointment and submit your application in person at the embassy or consulate. Ensure all documents are complete to avoid delays.

Visa processing times vary by location. The embassy or consulate will notify you of the status and may request additional information if needed.

Start the application process well in advance of your intended travel dates, and double-check all requirements with the relevant Japanese diplomatic mission, as policies may change.