How to get Rs2000 subsidy on petrol under Ehsaas Fuel Support Program

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has launched “Ehsaas Fuel Support Programme” to provide Rs2000 monthly petrol subsidy to motorbikers across the province.

The scheme aims to provide financial relief to the public, under which registered motorcycle and scooter owners will receive a monthly fuel subsidy of Rs2,000.

Eligibility:

Applicants must own a motorcycle or scooter registered in their name, with complete transfer documentation to get petrol subsidy.

Unregistered vehicles or those registered under another person’s name will not qualify.

Registration process (via Dastak App):

Users are required to download the app from the Play Store or App Store, create an account, and enter vehicle registration and chassis details.

Applicants must also provide personal information including name, father’s name, CNIC number, registered mobile number and address before submitting the application for the petrol subsidy scheme.

Required documents:

CNIC (front and back), vehicle registration book or smart card, a clear image of the vehicle, and verification from both buyer and seller in case of ownership transfer.

Verification process:

Applications will be verified through e-Sahulat and further scrutinised by the Excise and Taxation Office before approval or rejection is communicated.

Key instructions:

Applications containing incorrect information or incomplete ownership transfer will be rejected. In case of transfer, verification from both parties is mandatory.

Registration will commence from 6 April.

The initiative is part of the provincial government’s efforts to ease the impact of rising inflation on low-income groups.