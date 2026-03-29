How to get Saudi transit visa?

KUWAIT CITY: The Embassy of the Lebanese Republic in Kuwait issued a circular to citizens regarding emergency transit visa applications to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in response to growing inquiries about the process and requirements.

The embassy explained that applications submitted through its dedicated link are exclusively for individuals returning to Lebanon or traveling from Saudi Arabia to another country.

Approval is granted for a single land entry into Saudi Arabia under an emergency transit visa and does not allow the holder to return to Saudi Arabia.

The embassy urged travelers who wish to return to Kuwait to apply for an entry visa through the official Saudi Embassy website to comply with all legal requirements.

It also emphasized that holders of an emergency transit visa must leave Kuwait within one week of approval, in accordance with regulations.

The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to streamlining travel procedures and providing clear instructions for citizens.