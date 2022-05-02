How to identify a sweet and ripe melon ?

The month of April brought not only the holy month of Ramzan but the start of summer in Pakistan, and with summer comes the delicacy of sweet melons.

But how can one identify a sweet and ripe melon?

There are some tips and tricks to identify a fully ripe and sweet melon and avoid being scolded by your parents for buying a bland one.

Weight and Shape

The first thing you should check while buying a melon is its weight and shape. A ripe and sweet melon will always weigh appropriate to its size and have a nice round shape. If the melon looks out of shape and feels lighter than it should then it might be raw.

Also Read:WATCH: Police seize drugs hidden inside watermelons

Spotless Skin

The skin of a ripe melon will always be spotless, any spots on the melon can be a sign of unripened fruit.

Press to check

Another thing you could do to check the quality of melon is by pressing it. You should avoid buying melons that feel too soft.

The Color

A ripe and sweet melon will always be bright yellow in colour. Do not buy the melon if it looks light yellow or greenish.

If you use the above-mentioned tips and tricks, then you will have a greater chance of buying a good fruit.

Comments