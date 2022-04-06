‘How To Murder Your Husband’ author stands trial for murdering husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, the author of How To Murder Your Husband essay, is standing trial for allegedly murdering her husband.

The writer wrote the essay which showed how a husband can be killed, along with detailing the motives of the murder and how to get away with it back in 2011.

Seven years later, she was arrested on suspicion of shooting dead her husband of 27 years, Daniel Brophy.⁠ The chef’s body was found in the kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland with a gunshot wound to his back and another in the chest.

An investigation started where she told the investigators that she was home when the homicide took place. Moreover, she also posted the news of his death on Facebook.

“I have sad news to relate,” her post read. “My husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy was killed yesterday morning. I’m struggling to make sense of everything right now. While I appreciate toy loving responses, I am overwhelmed.”

She added: “For those of you who are close to me and feel this deserved a phone call, you are right, but I’m struggling to make sense of everything right now.”

However, her statement was proven false. She got arrested after which she pleaded guilty to the murder. It is yet to be determined if she committed the crime or not.

