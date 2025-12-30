How to obtain B-Form (Child Registration Certificate) without parents

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified that citizens can apply for a B-Form (Child Registration Certificate) even without the presence of parents.

The B-Form is a crucial document required for various purposes, including obtaining passports, school admissions, and international travel for children. However, in some cases, particularly in rural areas, parents fail to apply for the B-Forms of their children. NADRA provides a solution to this issue.

NADRA issued a clarification in response to a query raised on social media, where a citizen inquired about obtaining a CRC for his married sister, whose parents were unavailable.

The citizen asked, “My sister is married, and her B-Form is not yet issued. My mother has passed away, and my father is abroad. Can her brother or husband apply for her B-Form via the Pak ID app?”

In response, NADRA advised that in such cases, the citizen could apply for the CRC on behalf of his sister by visiting a nearby NADRA office along with the following documents:

Computerised Birth Certificate of the sister

Father’s CNIC

Mother’s Computerised Death Certificate

Additionally, a Computerised Nikah Nama (marriage certificate) and the husband’s National ID Card would be required to update her marital status.

To prevent such complications, NADRA urged parents to regularly update their children’s B-Forms.

In an advisory update, NADRA recommended that parents promptly apply for a new CRC when their children turn three years old to avoid any inconvenience during school admissions.

The previously issued CRC expires once the child reaches the age of three, and a new CRC is required for further official records.

Parents can obtain the new B-Form by visiting the nearest NADRA office with the child, or they can conveniently apply from home through the Pak ID mobile application.