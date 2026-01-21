How to obtain divorce certificate via NADRA Pak-ID app

Islamabad: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a facility allowing citizens to apply for a divorce certificate from their respective Union Councils through the Pak-ID mobile application.

With this initiative, citizens can now apply for birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates directly from home using the Pak-ID app, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

To guide users, NADRA has released an explanatory video outlining the step-by-step procedure for applying for a divorce certificate through the mobile application.

According to NADRA, after completing the legal separation process, it is mandatory to obtain a divorce certificate from the relevant Union Council. However, only applicants who already possess a manual divorce certificate issued by the Arbitration Council or Union Council are eligible to apply through the app.

Step-by-Step Application Procedure:

Applicants must first download the Pak-ID app on their smartphone and register an account. After logging in, they should select their province under the Provincial Civil Registration Services section and choose the “Divorce” option before proceeding.

Once the application screen appears, users are required to enter their personal details and select “Divorce” under the category. Applicants can then check the payable fee based on provincial rules and click on “Start Application.”

In the next step, applicants must select their spouse to remove them from the NADRA record, provide the required information, and enter both their own address and the divorcee’s address. After reviewing the details and acknowledging the declarations, applicants can pay the applicable fee and submit the application.

Following submission, NADRA will process the request, and the divorce will be automatically registered with the relevant Union Council.

After approval, applicants can download the divorce certificate by accessing the home screen, clicking on “Download,” selecting “ID Vault,” then “My Documents,” and finally choosing the “CRMS” option.

NADRA stated that this facility is currently available across all districts of Punjab, selected districts of Sindh—including Karachi East, Karachi Central, Naushahro Feroze, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan—and in Quetta district of Balochistan.

The authority added that work is underway to expand the service nationwide, and it will soon be available in all districts of Pakistan.