How to post voice notes on WhatsApp Status on Android & iPhone

Similar to Stories on Instagram, WhatsApp’s Status feature lets users post fleeting updates about the latest happenings in their lives. These Statuses disappear in 24 hours. WhatsApp is recently allowed users to post voice notes as status updates.

Here’s how you can use it:

How to post voice notes as Status on WhatsApp

Navigate over to the Status tab Hit the pencil icon on the page. Android users will find it at the bottom right corner while iOS users can find it at the top of all status updates On the next window, tap and hold the mic icon in the bottom right corner to begin recording You can cancel the recording by sliding the mic icon to the left After recording, the recording can be previewed by pressing the play button If you didn’t like the recording, hit the delete button to bin it. You can start over then To post the voice note as Status hit the send button at the bottom right corner

WhatsApp also offers a couple of customisations that you can access before posting the status. Tapping the colour palette icon on the top right corner switches between several background colour options. There’s also a private audience selector on the bottom left letting users pick who can view their status.

Do note that while regular voice messages sent over chat are virtually limitless, voice notes on Status cannot be longer than 30 seconds. If you need more time, you can post the first status and then record a fresh one.

WhatsApp voice notes appear to have been widely rolled out across Android and iOS so if you are not seeing it on your app, you’d want to head over to the Play Store/App Store and update to the latest version.

