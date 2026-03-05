How to receive Rs10,000 without ration card

Lahore: The Punjab government has made it easier for eligible families to receive Rs10,000 under the Social Security Program, without requiring a ration card, officials said.

This initiative comes as part of the provincial government’s efforts, guided by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to provide financial assistance to low- and middle-income families during Ramadan.

The Chief Minister confirmed that the aid has already been transferred to the accounts of eligible beneficiaries. This year, the requirement of a ration card has been removed to ensure that more deserving individuals can access the funds without any complications.

How to get the money

Ensure you are registered under the Punjab Social Security Scheme and have received a withdrawal message from the Bank of Punjab.

Carry your original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Provide the mobile number registered with the scheme to the bank representative or agent.

Show the 6-digit verification code received from the bank to the agent to complete the verification process.

Visit a nearby HBL Konnect, UBL Omni, or Alfa Pay agent to collect the money.

After completing biometric verification (thumbprint) with the agent, the cash will be handed over, and a confirmation message will be sent to your mobile phone.

Officials strongly advise citizens not to share their PIN or any confidential information with strangers to prevent fraud.