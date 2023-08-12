How to share-screen during WhatsApp video call

WhatsApp – a meta-owned messaging app – recently launched a new feature of screen sharing during video calls, which will be rolled out in phase manner on Android, iOS, and Windows.

To make your tech support sessions and online meetings easier to hold over WhatsApp, the service has added support for screen sharing. This is a great way to show important documents or presentations over a video call without having to share the file itself.

If the procedure outlined below doesn’t work for you, it means the feature hasn’t rolled out to your device just yet.

How to share screen on WhatsApp

If the feature is enabled for you, the following steps outline its functionality and provide a robust preview of the imminent universal introduction of screen-sharing.

Open WhatsApp Start a video call with a contact At the bottom of the display, tap the screen-sharing icon (a phone with an arrow on it) Confirm that you want to share your screen Tap on Stop Sharing whenever you’d like to stop your screen-share

Currently, the feature hasn’t been made available to us, so it is still yet to test the capacity of how many people you can screen share to at once.

However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the photo on Facebook, in which more than two people can be seen connected in the call, assumingly this feature is likely to support group calls.