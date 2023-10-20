Meta now lets you stop Instagram from tracking web activity: Here’s how

The American multinational technology conglomerate, Meta, has extended its option to block the data collection to its photo and video sharing application, Instagram, which was previously available only on Facebook.

Meta introduced a new tool, “Activity Off-Meta Technologies,” which enables the user to manage how information from other businesses is linked to their personal Facebook and Instagram accounts, which allows users to review, disconnect, or clear the entire data from their accounts.

Meta-owned application, Instagram, now offers the ‘Transfer your Information” feature, to assist users in transferring their data including photos and videos to other services, making it easier to share memories.

Similarly, Meta has also streamlined the “Download your Information” and “Access Your Information” sections into a unified page for Instagram.

Earlier to this, Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter confirmed.

Several pricing plans were discussed, but the 10 euro ($10.49) per month plan is the most feasible, one of them said, while the other source said it will be implemented in the coming months.

The proposal is an attempt by Meta to comply with European Union regulations that threaten to curb its ability to personalize ads for users without their consent and hurt its major revenue source.

Offering a choice between a free, ad-supported plan and a paid subscription might lead to users opting for the former, helping Meta comply with regulations without affecting its ad business.