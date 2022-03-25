How to track a stolen or lost iPhone?

The new iOS update enables users to track their iPhone even when it does not have an internet connection or is put on Flight mode, Pocket-lint reported.

This three-step trick will make sure that you can track your iPhone if it ever gets stolen or lost.

How to track your stolen iPhone?

The first thing you need to do to make your phone discoverable after being stolen makes it compulsory for the iPhone to be unlocked to be turned off.

In case of a robbery, the robbers will not be able to turn your phone off while it’s locked.

1. Control what someone is able to access when an iPhone is locked

Open Settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap on ‘Face ID & Passcode’ or ‘Touch ID & Passcode’

or Enter your passcode

Scroll down to the Allow Access When Locked section and toggle off Control Centre and USB Accessories

and The next step you’ll need to take to ensure you’ll still be able to find your iPhone if it is turned off is to turn on location services.

Turn on location services.

Open Settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Head to Privacy

Tap on Location Services at the top

at the top Toggle Location Services on

3. Enable Find My Network and Find My iPhone

Open Settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap on your name at the top to open Apple ID settings

Tap on Find My iPhone

Toggle on Find My iPhone, Find My Network and Send Last Location

Following these steps when you then go to power off your iPhone, you should now see a greyed out message under the ‘Slide to Power off’ option that says ‘iPhone Findable after Power Off’.

