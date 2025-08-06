How to transfer car or motorcycle ownership in Karachi: Step-by-step guide

Are you transferring your motor vehicle ownership in Sindh? Be aware of the important rules and proper procedure for transferring.

In this article, we will try to explain the step-by-step procedure of transferring car or motorcycle in Sindh.

Procedure:

The intended parties need to visit NADRA or E-Sahulat Centre for biometric before going for the transfer of vehicle procedure. Draft a sales agreement on a stamp paper and visit Civic Centre Karachi. Get your token from the information counter at the Civic Centre Karachi. Next, you will need to submit the documents and fill out the application provided for the ownership transfer. The next step on how to transfer car ownership is paying the token tax and the ownership transfer fee at the Excise office or through a digital method. Get the payment receipt and once verified, a Smart Registration Card will be provided to the buyer’s name. The process usually takes 5-15 working days to complete.

There are some necessary documents that a buyer and a seller must have to transfer the ownership. These documents include:

Seller’s documents

Original Registration Book / Smart Card

Sale Agreement

Original CNIC copy

Clearance Certificate

Signed Transfer Application

Recent Passport-size Photograph

Buyer’s Documents

CNIC copy

Passport-size Photograph

Motor Vehicle Tax Certificate

Proof of Address

Vehicle Inspection Certificate