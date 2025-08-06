web analytics
How to transfer car or motorcycle ownership in Karachi: Step-by-step guide

Are you transferring your motor vehicle ownership in Sindh? Be aware of the important rules and proper procedure for transferring. 

In this article, we will try to explain the step-by-step procedure of transferring car or motorcycle in Sindh.

Procedure:

  1. The intended parties need to visit NADRA or E-Sahulat Centre for biometric before going for the transfer of vehicle procedure.
  2. Draft a sales agreement on a stamp paper and visit Civic Centre Karachi.
  3. Get your token from the information counter at the Civic Centre Karachi.
  4. Next, you will need to submit the documents and fill out the application provided for the ownership transfer.
  5. The next step on how to transfer car ownership is paying the token tax and the ownership transfer fee at the Excise office or through a digital method.
  6. Get the payment receipt and once verified, a Smart Registration Card will be provided to the buyer’s name.
  7. The process usually takes 5-15 working days to complete.

There are some necessary documents that a buyer and a seller must have to transfer the ownership. These documents include:

Read more: Biometric verification for vehicle transfer, alteration deadline on August 14, 2025

Seller’s documents

Original Registration Book / Smart Card
Sale Agreement
Original CNIC copy
Clearance Certificate
Signed Transfer Application
Recent Passport-size Photograph

Buyer’s Documents

CNIC copy
Passport-size Photograph
Motor Vehicle Tax Certificate
Proof of Address
Vehicle Inspection Certificate

