How to use AI to create highlight videos in Google Photos

Google Photos has become one of the best platforms for stylizing and editing photos, but not only that it also offers several AI-backed features.

In recent updates, Google Photos now offers several AI-backed features that allow users to generate short video clips using the stored photos and videos uploaded to the platform.

This AI-backed feature can be generated on smartphones running on Android or iOS or even through a web browser.

In this demonstration, we will focus on generating videos on an android device. For those who use Google Photos, here’s a guide on how to produce highlight videos that can be easily shared with friends, family, and on various social media platforms.

Procedure to generate highlight videos on Google Photos:

Open Google Photos and click on the Library option in the bottom right corner. Then, select the Utilities option in the top right corner.

In the Utilities option, scroll down and click on ‘Highlight video.’

On the next page, you can add people from your Google Photos library or select pictures and videos from a specific date.

Next, click on ‘Preview,’ where you can add or remove additional images/videos. There is also an option to change the aspect ratio of the video.

If you plan to post these videos on platforms like YouTube Shorts or Instagram, choose the 9:16 or 2:3 aspect ratio. You can also add or remove the soundtrack.