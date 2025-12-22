How to use Google Translate's real-time translation with any headphones: A step-by-step guide

Language barriers can arise at any time while travelling, attending meetings, or speaking with someone from another country. Google Translate offers a simple and effective solution with real-time voice translation using your smartphone.

The most exciting part is that you don’t need costly smart earbuds or specific translation gadgets; any standard wired or wireless headphones will do. If you’re interested in learning how to use Google Translate for instant, real-time translations with any headphones, read the comprehensive guide below.

Step-by-step guide to using Google Translate with headphones

To use real-time translations, simply connect your smartphone to your headphones and follow these steps:

Launch the Google Translate app on your smartphone. Select the language you speak on the top-left and the language you want to understand on the top-right. Tap the Conversation option in the bottom-left corner of the main screen. Tap the Start button in the prompt displayed (or the microphone icon). Place the phone close to the person who is speaking. Note: Ask the speaker to talk clearly and at a normal speed. The app listens through the phone’s microphone, and the translated voice will automatically play in your headphones.

Tips for better translation results

Use the app in a quiet place whenever possible.

Hold the phone close to the speaker’s mouth.

Avoid overlapping voices from multiple people.

Ensure your internet connection is stable.

How is this different from Apple’s Live Translation?

Google’s real-time translation emphasizes flexibility, allowing users to utilize any headphones without the necessity of buying a specific device. The feature requires only an Android smartphone and the Google Translate app. Currently, it supports over 70 languages in beta mode.

In contrast, Apple’s Live Translation is tightly integrated into the Apple ecosystem. It works only with specific AirPods and an iPhone running the latest iOS with Apple Intelligence enabled.

However, Apple’s version offers a key benefit: it supports bidirectional face-to-face conversations where both participants can speak and hear translated speech, along with transcript playback.