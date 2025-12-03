How to use Google’s Virtual Apparel Try-On feature to shop for clothes

Google announced on Wednesday the expansion of its Virtual Apparel Try-On feature, aiming to offer a smarter and more personalized shopping experience for consumers.

The AI-powered feature enables users to see how clothing items would look on them before purchasing. As part of Google’s broader Shopping Graph initiative, this tool grants access to billions of apparel listings, making online shopping more engaging and accessible.

Originally introduced at Google I/O in May and initially available to select users in July, the feature is now accessible across Google platforms, including AI Mode, Google Shopping, and Google Images. Customers can easily ‘try it on’ before making a purchase, boosting confidence and convenience in online fashion shopping.

How to use the ‘try it on’ feature on Google

It’s easy to use the ‘try it on’ feature on Google; all you need to do is:

Open Google Search or Google Shopping on your device. Look for the clothing item you want, like shirts, pants, dresses, or shoes. You’ll find a ‘try it on’ icon on the eligible product listings. Tap the button to start. Now, the system will prompt you to upload a photo of yourself. (Note: Upload a full-length photo of yourself.) Now, the AI will instantly generate a realistic image of you wearing the selected item.

How does the ‘try it on’ feature work?

The “try it on” feature utilizes Google’s AI to create a virtual try-on experience. By processing an uploaded photo, the AI model analyzes your body shape to simulate how various clothing items will fit. It accurately accounts for how fabrics—including tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets, and shoes—fold, stretch, and drape across different body types. This generated preview is displayed on your device, allowing you to see how the apparel would look on you without a physical fitting.

‘Try it on’ feature benefits

The feature delivers a highly interactive, personalized shopping experience by allowing users to test products virtually before a purchase. This functionality enables customers to visualize how clothing, accessories, or even makeup items will look on them, lessening uncertainty and increasing confidence in their choices. It also reduces the likelihood of returns, saving time and effort for both shoppers and retailers.

The ‘try it on’ feature is a valuable tool for modern shoppers, offering a blend of convenience, accuracy, and enjoyment. By making the shopping process more fun and immersive, it effectively bridges the gap between online and in-store experiences, thereby enhancing user engagement.