How to use new spirit level in iOS 17 camera app

iOS 17 introduces a new feature in the Camera app – a spirit level – that enhances the photography experience for iPhone users.

The spirit level is subtle, appearing as a thin white line when using the Camera app. It is a simple yet useful addition to the iOS 17.

How to set up spirit level in iOS 17

First, check whether it’s already turned on Open the Camera app, choose Photo Gently rotate the phone, pausing at intervals If you briefly see a thin white line in the center, that’s the new spirit level If you don’t, then go to Settings, Camera Scroll down to Composition Turn on Level

After the turning on the above settings, the users will now get a glimpse of the spirit level any time the camera is open.

The spirit level remains on the screen as you rotate your iPhone to achieve perfect horizontal or vertical alignment. When it turns yellow it means that the picture is perfectly aligned.

However, the primary purpose of the newly released spirit level is to help users capture level images, although you can choose to take shots at different angles if desired.

Additionally, iOS 17 offers a grid feature, available under composition setting, which assists in framing images aesthetically by helping align objects in the frame.

Together, the spirit level and grid are intended to enhance users’ photogramohy and composition skills, resulting in better-framed images.

iOS 17’s spirit level is a quick and valuable tool to improve photography instartly.