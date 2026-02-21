How to use NotebookLM’s new slide customization features and Gemini 3.1 Pro

NotebookLM has recently received several updates, highlighted by the introduction of Gemini 3.1 Pro and enhanced slide customizations.

On Wednesday, Google launched its latest model, Gemini 3.1 Pro, which is now available in the Gemini app and for NotebookLM subscribers with Google AI Pro and Ultra. This new version includes improvements to core reasoning capabilities.

Additionally, NotebookLM-generated slides on the web now support Prompt-Based Revisions. To use this feature, open your deck in the Studio panel and click the pencil icon next to the title. This will bring up a full-screen interface with a “Change Slide 1” prompt box, allowing you to edit text, colors, visuals, and more. Make your desired edits, and then click “Generate new deck” in the corner. This feature has now rolled out to all NotebookLM users.

Slides can now also be exported in the PPTX format, in addition to PDF, with Google Slides support coming next.

Furthermore, the NotebookLM app on Android and iOS now allows you to customize Video Overviews. The customization options include:

Explainer (default) or Brief

Select specific sources to include

Auto-select, Custom, Classic, Whiteboard, Heritage, Paper-craft, Watercolor, Anime, Retro print, and Kawaii

A prompt box to dictate what the AI hosts should focus on

Language selection

The mobile app will also soon allow users to open Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and other Drive files directly in their respective apps, or in a new browser tab if those apps are not installed. Chat Suggestions are also coming soon: