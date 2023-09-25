How to use WhatsApp Chat Lock

To bring WhatsApp Messenger’s security and privacy protection to another level, Meta introduced a new feature this year.

This new feature will allow users to control the contact and group chats by placing those chats into a hidden folder that only can be accessed or seen via passcode, fingerprint, and face ID.

What is WhatsApp Chat Lock?

To increase the privacy, the WhatsApp roll out more privacy options due to which the users can create a unique passwords for the chats which will be locked in a password protected folder, which can be reverted later, if required.

The new Chat Lock feature ensures that notification from the specific contact are also hidden and will not be showed in the notification bar. With this new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature, the messenger application user have full control to keep the personal conversation beyond anyone’s reach.

How to turn on WhatsApp Chat Lock on Android and iPhone

The newly announced WhatsApp feature – Chat Lock – for both Android and iOS which required the navigation to turn on this optional setting.

Follow the steps given below to activate the chat lock option for all your WhatsApp conversations, but before that the consumers have to ensure that the device has the latest version installed.

Open the WhatsApp messaging app. Tap a chat log (profile picture) you want to hide. Tap the i icon to open the chat info settings.

4. Scroll down and tap the Chat Lock option.

5. Turn on Lock this chat with fingerprint. Alternatively, set up a passcode and face recognition (for iPhone and iPad users).

6. Tap View to see the chat placed in the Locked chats folder.

It is pertinent to mention here that If the users haven’t set up device authentication, the users have to asked to do so before the latest WhatsApp Chat Lock feature. Visit the biometrics settings from your Android or Apple device to get started.

To access your locked chats, simply navigate back to the locked chat folder by visiting the chat list tab and tapping on the Locked chats folder to find the list of locked conversations.

How to turn off WhatsApp Chat Lock

In order to turn off the Chat Lock, there are few simple steps to turn off this privacy option on the WhatsApp mobile app.

Open WhatsApp and swipe down the chat list to find the Locked chats folder. Tap Locked chats and navigate to chat info. Scan with fingerprint or Face ID to access the locked chats folder.

4. Select a WhatsApp chat from the locked chat list and tap the profile icon.

5. Select the i icon to go to the chat info settings. Tap Chat lock.

Switch off Lock this chat with fingerprint, afterward, confirm this change in your setting by using your chosen authentication or biometric method, which can include fingerprint, face recognition, or passcode, Similarly to the archive feature.