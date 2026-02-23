How women can get Rs 30000 monthly as internee?

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has launched a Digital Internship Program specifically for women, offering selected candidates a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000, ARY News reported.

The 2025–2026 program provides a six-month paid internship designed to equip women with hands-on experience in the technology and digital sectors.

Participants will gain practical expertise in high-demand fields, including UI/UX design, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web and App Development, Graphic Design, and Digital Marketing.

To ensure industry-level exposure, interns will be placed within KP IT Park companies, the Digital Transformation Unit, and KPITB Headquarters.

The initiative aims to foster women’s inclusion in the digital economy, promote technical proficiency, and create pathways for professional growth in emerging tech fields.

Interested candidates can apply via the digital portal at joinit.kp.gov.pk/list/jobs. The deadline for applications is March 13.