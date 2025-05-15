web analytics
How did Zendaya react to Anna Sawai twinning at Met Gala?

Hollywood A-lister and style icon Zendaya had an embarrassing, albeit accidental, fashion moment at the Met Gala 2025, when she showed up on the blue carpet, wearing a rather similar dress to Japanese actor Anna Sawai.

Earlier this month, on the first Monday in May, Zendaya, known to have served some of the most iconic Met Gala looks, accidentally twinned with the ‘Shogun’ star and the fundraiser debutante Anna Sawai, as both walked the world’s top fashion blue carpet in rather-identical all-white ensembles, for the Black Dandyism theme this year.

However, as opposed to many social media ‘who wore it better’ polls, expecting an awkward moment between the divas, there wasn’t any ‘disappointment’ from either side, revealed Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach.

Speaking to a foreign media outlet, Roach said, “I think people thought that there was some type of disappointment on our end. Her [Sawai] stylist, Karla Welch, and I are very friendly, we’ve known each other for years, and Karla and I talked.”

However, he clarified, “It wasn’t any disappointment. It was like two people paying homage to two different people. Yoko being Anna’s inspiration, and Diana and Bianca being ours. It just happened, and they both looked great.”

“They are both beautiful women, and I mean, I hate the way that people try to pin women and stylists against one another. It was all great,” the renowned celebrity stylist added and mentioned that the ‘Dune’ star even sent Sawai some flowers after the event, because it was ‘her first Met Gala’.

Also Read: ‘Shogun’ star Anna Sawai recalls historic Emmy win

