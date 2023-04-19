HRCP launches fact-finding report on rights violations in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) launched the fact-finding report on rights violations in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In its fact-finding report titled Balochistan’s Struggle for Hope launched in Quetta today, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern about the mounting public frustration in Balochistan over enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom, misgovernance, and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment.

Based on a fact-finding mission conducted in October 2022, the report documents a palpable sense of anger among ordinary citizens, many of whom referred to Balochistan as a ‘colony’ of the state, according to the press release issued by the HRCP.

The report consists of interviews with a wide range of civil society members, including human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, and members of the fisherfolk community, as well as political leaders and members of the administration in Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, and Quetta.

It also notes with concern the state’s widespread use of enforced disappearances to muzzle dissent, and the extensive presence of paramilitary check-posts, which citizens say has cultivated a climate of fear, particularly in Makran.

Additionally, the resource-rich province continues to be deprived of its fair share of revenues from large development projects with the absence of a healthy legal trading ecosystem between Balochistan and neighbouring countries has exacerbated poverty levels in the province.

The report recommends an immediate halt to unwarranted interference in Balochistan’s political affairs by the establishment, accountability for perpetrators of enforced disappearances, and legislation by the Balochistan Assembly to protect the security and independence of the province’s media professionals. It also calls for the long-standing demands of the Haq Do Tehreek for basic amenities to be met, while any ongoing or planned projects under CPEC should not impinge on the Gwadar fisherfolk community’s source of livelihood.

The legitimate grievances of the Pashtun population, particularly those around unequal representation in the provincial legislature, must be given a fair hearing by all political stakeholders. Given the devastating impact of the floods in parts of Balochistan, a consistent and empowered local government is also needed that can develop early warning systems, evacuation plans, and community sanctuaries with stockpiles of emergency supplies.

During a press conference, HRCP Vice Chairman Habib Tahir demanded the dissolution of cases against Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and his immediate release.

