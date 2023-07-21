HRCP raises concerns over PEMRA Amendment Act

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised concerns over the proposed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the HRCP spokesperson raised concerns over the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2022 that has ‘assigned the regulator the role of disseminating what it terms ‘authentic’ news in a bid to curb disinformation.’

It added, “While any responsible journalist is honour-bound to eschew false information intended to deliberately create harm.”

“We are concerned that the given definition of ‘disinformation’ in this bill strays into censorship territory and may allow powerful groups or individuals to stonewall journalists seeking both sides of a story. This violates Article 19 of the constitution protecting freedom of expression.”

“While the bill takes an important step in protecting electronic media workers’ salaries a longstanding demand of media trade unions and rights activists – it should be reviewed to ensure that media practitioners’ salaries are paid within 30 rather than 60 days, in keeping with labour laws,” said the HRCP.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the National Assembly (NA) by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb today.

In a relevant development today, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting unanimously approved the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023.

The committee, which met at Radio Pakistan with Javaria Zafar Aheer in the chair, termed the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023 a historic initiative for the welfare of journalists and appreciated all the efforts of all stakeholders, including the government, in that regard.