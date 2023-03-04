Hrithik and Saba Azad to get married in November? Rakesh Roshan reacts

A viral tweet on Thursday reported that the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and lady love Saba Azad are going to get married later this year.

Although there is no official statement from the rumoured couple regarding their marriage anytime soon, a post surfaced on social media earlier this week, which claimed that the lovebirds will tie the knot in November this year.

A verified Twitter user, called ‘Bollywood ki news’ tweeted, “Breaking News:- @iHrithik and #SabaAzad are going to get married in November 2023!”

While the viral post did not prove its authenticity, veteran Bollywood filmmaker and father of rumoured groom-to-be, Rakesh Roshan responded to these reports on Saturday.

Talking to an Indian media outlet, he said, “I’ve not heard anything about this so far.”

Speaking about the matter, another source close to the ‘War’ actor stated, “Baba, why doesn’t the media give them [Hrithik and Saba] space to let their relationship grow? Dosti hui nahin ki shaadi ki baat shuroo, (Beginning of the friendship, and reports of marriage are coming).”

“They are getting to know each other. Let them be. Hrithik is not an adolescent in love. There are responsibilities. There are children involved. It is very irresponsible to push them into a corner,” the person further mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hrithik Roshan is father to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, from his first marriage of 14 years to Sussane Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently working on the YRF spy universe title ‘Fighter’. His last on-screen outing was in ‘Vikram Vedha’.

